VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. 3,993,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $152.62.

