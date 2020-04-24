Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $154,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 1,506,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

