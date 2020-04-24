Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,122,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

