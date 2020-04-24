Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5,743.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.57. 2,272,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

