Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 4,403,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

