Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 369.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

