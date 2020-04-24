Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.13. 911,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,671. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

