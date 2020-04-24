Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.71-4.91 EPS.
VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. 15,370,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,913,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.
