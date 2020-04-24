Vertcoin Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003964 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $4.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,543.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.02497933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.03174019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00592016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00807655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00074670 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00587657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,455,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinEgg, Upbit, Poloniex, QBTC, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

