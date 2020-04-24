W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

