Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -521.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 8,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,520. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 123.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.