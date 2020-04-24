WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,870,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,981. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

