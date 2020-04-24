West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,865. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTBA. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

