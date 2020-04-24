Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WIZZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,980 ($52.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,803 ($50.03).

Shares of WIZZ stock traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,662 ($35.02). The stock had a trading volume of 179,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,632.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

In other news, insider Iain Wetherall bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50). Also, insider Simon Patrick Duffy bought 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,166 shares of company stock worth $35,107,332.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

