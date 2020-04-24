World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

WWE stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,817,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $93.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

