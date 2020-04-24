Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 248 ($3.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:YCA traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 220.50 ($2.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,761 shares. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.50 ($3.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.35.

In related news, insider Sofia Bianchi sold 5,651 shares of Yellow Cake stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59), for a total value of £11,132.47 ($14,644.13).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.