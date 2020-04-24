Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.86. 1,805,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

