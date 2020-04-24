Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 4,101,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.