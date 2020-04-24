Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Hold

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ALTG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 79,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,730. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 308,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Insiders acquired a total of 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

