Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

Shares of SPRO remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Friday. 72,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

