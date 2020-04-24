Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) to Buy

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

