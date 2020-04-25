$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HubSpot from $215.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.35. 490,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

