$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. German American Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,847 shares of company stock worth $858,486. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 36,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,127. The company has a market cap of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.90. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

