$0.51 EPS Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.43. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 189,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,683. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $703.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

