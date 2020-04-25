$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Comcast posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 19,170,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

