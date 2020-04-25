$0.77 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.39. 1,313,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

