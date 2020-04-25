$0.85 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

CDK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 735,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,346. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.