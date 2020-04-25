$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Universal Forest Products posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Forest Products.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. 295,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,755. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.