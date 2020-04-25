$1.03 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.74. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $50,532,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,098,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 285,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

