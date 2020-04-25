$1.76 EPS Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.14. Facebook posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

