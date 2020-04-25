$1.98 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.32. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.23.

DPZ stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.29. 1,035,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,452. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

