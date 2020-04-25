111,317 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 938,009 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

