$119.23 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report $119.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $117.38 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.16 million to $480.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $473.60 million to $489.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWB. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

GWB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

