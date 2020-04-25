$183.17 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $183.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.36 million and the highest is $189.40 million. Redfin posted sales of $110.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $987.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.89 million to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.63 million to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 995,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,614. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,350. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

