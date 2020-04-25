19,483 Shares in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by Equitec Specialists LLC

Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 83,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Infinera by 7,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 1,157,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Infinera Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

