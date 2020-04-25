3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,246,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

