3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

