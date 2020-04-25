3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

