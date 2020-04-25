$493.42 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $493.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.10 million. CDK Global reported sales of $602.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

CDK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 735,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,346. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.