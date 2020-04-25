$547.03 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to announce $547.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $580.90 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $477.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562,988 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $9,424,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

FND stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. 1,254,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,890. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.