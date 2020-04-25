$64.28 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $64.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $64.66 million. Upland Software reported sales of $48.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $273.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $276.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $286.95 million, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $296.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 189,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,683. The company has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

