A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 1,236,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

