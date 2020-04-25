Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.00 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.13 ($25.73).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting €13.67 ($15.90). 423,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.