Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $123,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,014. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

