Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Down 1.8%

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 274.33 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.67), approximately 59,012 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Richard Burns bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £162,000 ($213,101.82).

