ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) is Pflug Koory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises about 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 479,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

