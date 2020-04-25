Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 635,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

