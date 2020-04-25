Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,918,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

