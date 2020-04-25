Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. 2,121,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,384. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

