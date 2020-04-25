Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $344,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,549,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,398,499 shares of company stock valued at $135,968,300. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 771,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

